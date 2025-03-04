Nene Education Trust shortlisted for Wellbeing Trust of the Year

Nene Education Trust have been shortlisted for Wellbeing Trust of the Year. This is an incredible achievement for Nene Education Trust on its mission to ensure all children are psychologically fit, mentally healthy and resilient and ultimately happy and ready to learn.

“We have been on this journey to embed mental health and wellbeing meaningfully in our schools for the past 7 years and are incredibly proud of the work we do across all our schools. Our mission is to build a strong curriculum where we teach the skills needed for psychological fitness and resilience, alongside fostering and nurturing a true culture of care, where everyone is listened to and heard. We know the challenges many children and young people face these days and our schools are a place where they can come, be seen and, as Brene Brown says, take off the crushing weight of their armor, just for a few hours, and know they are cared for,” says Matt Coleman, Deputy CEO at Nene Education Trust.

Amy Bradshaw, Trust Lead for Mental Health & Wellbeing at Nene Education Trust added: “Nene Education Trust, and Matt Coleman in particular, have always been forward-thinking, recognising the crisis in youth mental health long before Covid hit. My role was first created in 2018, a testament to the longevity of our work around improving provision for mental health and wellbeing and placing importance on the whole child. Having a strategic lead across the Trust for this crucial area means the mental health agenda is always on the table and we have been able to build a strong culture of botheredness in our schools, with passionate school leaders and executive leaders, like Matt, driving that agenda home.”

This achievement comes in the wake of a number of recent initiatives and accomplishments by the Trust, including:

Matt Coleman, Deputy CEO, Nene Education Trust, has spearheaded the drive to promote positive mental health and wellbeing within the school community.

· Trust-wide training for all staff as part of the Suicide Safer Communities Initiative to ensure all staff are suicide awareness and confident in suicide prevention and on Inclusion – Listening to Understand to build a strong culture of inclusivity.

· Being awarded The Bounce Forward Lead School Status and Kite Mark for our work at Manor School with The Harry Kane Foundation to promote psychological fitness and build resilience with the Healthy Minds curriculum.

About Nene Education Trust: Nene Education Trust is a Multi Academy Trust of 8 schools in East Northants. Comprising 7 primaries and 1 secondary, we serve the community of Raunds and the surrounding area.

Our 3 strategic priorities are Raising Aspirations – Developing Character – Positive Environment. Our work on mental health and wellbeing is a key driver of the Developing Character priority. We have a clear focus and vision on the importance of developing robust whole school approaches to mental health and wellbeing that filter through every element of school life.