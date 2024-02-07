National mental health in education award for Northampton College team member

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An organisation at the forefront of promoting excellence in education has presented a leading figure at Northampton College with a national award for supporting students with their wellbeing and mental health.

The highly respected Worshipful Company of Educators has awarded the College’s Wellbeing and Mental Health Practitioner Frankie Henry with its Inspirational Educator Award Mental Health in Education.

The judges were impressed with the impact Frankie has made on the College’s delivery of mental health support and recognised that student academic and wellbeing outcomes have consistently improved thanks to innovative strategies and support interventions she has introduced.

Northampton College Wellbeing and Mental Health Practitioner Frankie Henry

Principal Pat Brennan-Barrett said: “Frankie has transformed the delivery of our wellbeing and mental health support over the past two years.

“She has played a pivotal role in introducing a range of innovative strategies and support interventions, including our hubs, online support and resources and our collaborations with the Northamptonshire Mental Health Support Team and local mental health charities.

“With Frankie’s help, we’re proud to say our achievement rates for students in need of wellbeing and mental health support are in line with the College’s overall total of 96 per cent.

“Frankie is dedicated to our students and works effectively and tirelessly in their interests. We’re thrilled she has been honoured with this prestigious, national award for all she does for our students.”

Alongside her winning certificate, Frankie will receive £500, an inscribed crystal glass plaque and she has been invited to the Worshipful Company of Educators’ awards dinner in London on April 19.

She said: “I feel very proud winning this award and haven’t stopped smiling.

“I will continue promoting external mental health services in the local area to our students and will continue supporting our students to my best ability.

“I am hugely passionate about this line of work and want to continue making a difference in whatever way I can.”

Frankie is also passionate about supporting her local community and in her spare time works closely with the Lowdown, a mental health charity, providing free and confidential support services for 11 to 25-year-olds in Northamptonshire.

She also volunteers at the Samaritans where she has honed her listening skills by helping to deliver emotional support to callers and is working towards becoming a qualified Samaritan.