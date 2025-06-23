National award goes to Northampton teacher for inspiring children with severe mental health conditions

A teacher who has dedicated his entire career to helping inspire young people with severe mental health conditions has won a national teaching award.

Ian Bradley has worked at the Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) College based at St Andrew’s Healthcare for 18 years.

Chosen from thousands of nominees, Ian has been named a silver winner at the Pearson National Teaching Awards, within the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and Inclusive Practice category.

Now, the 53-year-old will go through to the next stage where he is in with the chance of winning the prestigious Gold Award. The winner will be announced at an awards ceremony in London and on BBC One’s The One Show later this year.

Ian was recognised for introducing the young patients at St Andrew’s to many outdoor activities, such as climbing, horse riding, mountain walking and camping, which they may not have had access to at mainstream schools or hospitals.

St Andrew’s CAMHS College Headteacher Peter Rainford said: “Many of our students are grappling with complex mental health conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or attachment disorder, additionally many of them will have a history of suicide, extreme self-harm and trauma. They will all have struggled in mainstream school, and by the time they come to us, they are done with being educated.

“But Ian doesn’t just create an inclusive and hopeful classroom—he creates a space that transforms lives. His maths lessons are built on therapeutic trust, high expectations, and joyful discovery.

“Beyond the classroom, Ian champions learning through experience. Whether it’s an expedition, a climbing session, or a Duke of Edinburgh’s Award challenge, he uses these as stepping stones for personal growth. These activities help students develop resilience, self-belief, and life skills that reach far beyond their time at the College.

(From left to right) CAMHS Headteacher Peter Rainford, award winner Ian Bradley and Cllr Jane Birch, Mayor of Northampton

“For these young people, Ian gives them the same chances as others their age.”

Ian is one of 94 teachers, lecturers, leaders, support staff and institutions recognised as a silver winner in this year’s awards for the lasting impact they have on shaping the lives of young people.

The announcement follows tributes from celebrities, students and schools across the UK as they say thank you to all those who work in education to mark National Thank a Teacher Day.

On receiving the award, Ian said: “I am extremely honoured and humbled to receive this silver prize. I’m proud of the work I’ve done and the students tell me I’ve made a difference to their lives, which is enough of a reward for me. It’s a privilege working with the young people in our care and hopefully we’ll have more adventures in the future.”

Celebrating the whole education community, National Thank a Teacher Day and the Pearson National Teaching Awards are run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity established more than 25 years ago to celebrate the transformative impact of education, shining a spotlight on the pivotal roles teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators play in inspiring young people, every single day.

Sir Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said:“The dedication and impact of those involved in educating young people is truly remarkable. Their influence extends well beyond the classroom - offering encouragement, inspiration, and unwavering support that can shape lives for years to come. That’s why National Thank a Teacher Day is an important opportunity to pause and celebrate all that they do.

"I’m also delighted to be able to congratulate this year’s Silver Award winners. Your passion and commitment to shaping the next generation is extraordinary. Thank you for the difference you make every single day.”

Sharon Hague, CEO of Pearson UK, said: “Every day, educators across the UK go above and beyond to inspire, support, and shape the future generation. Today, we proudly recognise those making an extraordinary impact. Our Silver Award winners represent the very best of the profession, and we’re thrilled to celebrate their dedication and achievements. Congratulations to all of this year’s Silver winners!”

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said“On Thank a Teacher Day, I want to celebrate the remarkable professionals who are the backbone of our education system. Brilliant teachers make the single biggest difference to a child’s education.

“I've experienced first-hand how a great teacher can make all the difference. Teachers don't just deliver lessons – they transform lives, inspire curiosity, and build the confidence our children need to succeed. For this incredible commitment to our nation's future, we owe our teachers our deepest gratitude.”