National Apprenticeship Week: marketing apprentice forges dream career while balancing family life

Joanna, 29, who lives in Nuneaton, works for Platform four days a week on a work from home contract, to allow her to balance her family life; spending the remaining day of the week at Cambridge Marketing College, after starting in August 2022 with seven years left.

Joanna said: “The thing I enjoy the most is actually getting to do the job. I am not really a theory person so being able to work and learn from others on the job is a better way for me to learn.

“I look after our website. It’s become my baby since I joined, and I really enjoy it. We’re building a new one currently, so that’s been great to be a part of.

Joanna attending recent book donation to primary school

“We manage campaigns from start to finish which means I get to see the homes before they’re even built and all the way through to when someone moves in. To get everything across the line, I have to work with lots of external companies, other team members and other departments, a lot goes on!”

Platform Home Ownership are one of the largest housing associations in the Midlands, owning and managing over 48,000 homes. The ever-expanding apprenticeship strategy has been the starting point for many individuals now working and making their careers in the industry.

Providing Shared Ownership homes across Northamptonshire, Platform allows customers to purchase a home at between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value depending on the model purchased with.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. They have sold 55 per cent more Shared Ownership homes between April 2021 and March 2022 compared to the previous year.

Joanna added: “This apprenticeship has given me a door into a proper career and allowed me to tailor my work around my family. Previously I just had jobs to pay the bills. Now I can see myself progressing in this industry and having a fruitful career.

“Platform has been amazing, very accommodating, and supportive, I’ve been given a lot of opportunities to learn and expand in the team I work in. There’s a wealth of experience and knowledge around me that they’re always willing to share.”

Outside of work, Joanna has two little girls who love to dance, and spends a great deal of time helping them to pursue that passion. Joanna concluded: “I guess that makes my hobby being a dance mum, taking them to their practises, competitions, and everything. I just want to make sure I can give them the life that they deserve, and that I didn’t have growing up.”

Marketing Manager, Sabina Cox, at Platform Home Ownership, said: “It’s been a pleasure getting to know and working with Joanna. Her skills and work are improving all the time. It’s very exciting getting to witness her career journey as she starts out, and we all can’t wait to see what she accomplishes in the future.

“Apprenticeships are an excellent to start someone’s career, allowing them to reap all the benefits of going through a vocational education, while also being in paid employment. It’s an excellent choice to consider as you decide what to do next.”

For further details on apprenticeships at Platform Home Ownership please visit https://www.platformhg.com/apprenticeships.