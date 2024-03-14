Naseby community marks Mother's Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Children from Naseby Church of England Primary Academy, part of the Pathfinder Schools family, gathered their community for a service of thanksgiving to mark Mother’s Day.
All Saints Church hosted a congregation of parents, grandparents and staff to hear the children’s beautiful performance of ‘One in a Million’; along with poems about their wonderful mothers; and proud Reception pupils sharing why they loved them.
Supported by All Saints’ lay preacher Valerie Carpenter, the school’s Christian Ethos Ambassadors led everyone in prayer, before inviting the children to give their mums a posy of daffodils – kindly provided by the church.
Louise Cook, Headteacher, Naseby Church of England Primary Academy, said: “Thank you to everyone at All Saints for supporting the children’s moving tribute to their mums, and for helping us mark the day in such a happy service of thanksgiving.”