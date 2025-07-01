Naseby C of E Primary School celebrates continued ‘Good’ Ofsted rating with outstanding praise for behaviour

Naseby C of E Primary School has proudly maintained its ‘Good’ overall effectiveness rating following the Ofsted inspection on May 8th, 2025.

Located in a picturesque rural setting, the school was particularly commended for its ‘Outstanding’ judgement in Behaviour and Attitudes, reflecting the dedication of staff, governors, trust, parents, and pupils.

The recent Ofsted report highlights Naseby’s ambitious approach to education, noting that pupils receive a high-quality learning experience supported by a broad and balanced curriculum. Inspectors praised the well-sequenced delivery of knowledge, skills, and vocabulary, which prepares pupils effectively for their next steps in education.

Inspectors noted; “Pupils are proud of their school, polite and cheerful. Pupils treat each other with kindness and respect. Classrooms are calm, purposeful places in which pupils can concentrate on their learning.”

Celebrating success

The report celebrates the strong start pupils experience in Reception. Inspectors comment; “The early years provision is characterised by high expectations and well-established routines. Reception staff focus on developing pupils’ learning skills from the outset, with an emphasis on phonics that supports early reading fluency.” A vibrant reading culture encourages pupils to read widely both in and out of school.

The lead inspector, emphasised the school’s nurturing ethos being at the heart of everything they do. The inspection report states ‘pupils describe the school as being part of a family where pupils feel happy and well cared for, at this friendly village school’. Inspectors identified that ‘Values of love, joy and resilience underpin all parts of school life’.

Leadership at Naseby C of E Primary is recognised as strong and effective, with a clear understanding of the school’s strengths and areas for development.

When talking to inspectors about their school, pupils made the following comments; “We have lots of exciting topics”, “It’s a calm, safe place where we all feel welcome”, “The teachers and my friends all make me feel safe because they are all kind” and “Resilience means never give up. Otherwise, you won’t be successful. We have to be resilient when we try new things as they can be hard at first.”

Headteacher Louise Cook expressed her pride in the school’s achievement: “I am incredibly proud to be Headteacher of Naseby C of E Primary School. This is a moment for everyone in the school family to celebrate. I am enormously thankful to our staff, governors and parents for their passion and commitment; and to our wonderful pupils, who make every day here a joy.”

Set within a historical 1845 building, Naseby C of E Primary School benefits from extensive grounds including a large paddock and forest school area. Small class sizes and dedicated teaching assistants ensure bespoke support tailored to individual pupil needs. Places remain available for September 2025. Families interested in visiting or learning more are encouraged to contact Mrs. Hill in the school office on 01604 740540 or email [email protected]. The full Ofsted report can be viewed online at Naseby School’s website.