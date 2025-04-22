Moulton School Charity Quiz Night raises nearly £1,500 for Children with Cancer UK

Will Parsons, one of our Lead Ambassadors in Year 13 secured a place to run in the London Marathon in April this year, supporting the charity Children with Cancer UK. Will said: “I was in disbelief in the turn out of the event, the support from staff and students was more than I could ever have imagined and will be forever grateful for it.”

In order to help Will make it towards his £3,000 fundraising target, our team of Sixth Form Senior Prefects began brainstorming ideas of events to hold, settling on a Sixth Form and Staff Quiz Night.

Will, along with the other Lead Ambassadors, Tilly Kinchin and Brandon Saul, began the process of planning and organising the event, creating a seven round quiz plus Bingo! Rounds varied from General Knowledge to Music to Statistics about Moulton School, bringing some unique fun to the evening. Tilly Kinchin, Y13 Ambassador, said: “The evening was more of a success than any of us could have imagined. We all had such a great time and to be raising money for such a wonderful cause at the same time made it even better!”

To support the Quiz Night, the Leading Students organised a raffle, contacting local businesses who as well as staff and students kindly donated prizes to be given out. This proved incredibly successful selling out two and a half ticket books, about 1,350 tickets! Mrs Dedman, the Head of Sixth Form at Moulton said “I couldn't be prouder of the leading students who organised the event, and everyone who came to support. What a great evening, and to raise so much money for such a great cause is astounding. It shows the amazing team spirit at Moulton”.

The ambassadors wanted to give a big thank you to all that came and supported the evening, supported to organise and the following businesses who very graciously donated prizes: The Co-operative (Moulton), Moulton Village Autos, Eat at Moulton Community Centre, Brampton Heath Golf Club, Emma’s Beauty (Brixworth), Tompkins Butchers (Hanslope), The Olive Branch (Brixworth) and White’s Kitchens (Pitsford). Thank you too to any teachers and students who donated prizes too!

With over twenty teams competing, the rivalry in the building was strong. At the end of the night, Team Something Wicked This Way Comes scored on top, consisting of Mr Heather, Mrs Savage, Mrs Carnell and Miss Magrath. Rachel Carnell, Moulton School’s Head of Drama said “Congratulations on the massive success of tonight’s charity event! What a huge turnout and an incredible atmosphere.” In the first of our annual quiz night, the teacher teams proved to come out on top - maybe that will change next year with our ambassadors returning on an alumni team!

With all the proceeds of entry fees, raffle ticket sales and a tuck shop on the night, Will, Tilly and Brandon raised a whopping £1,412.35 for Children with Cancer UK. Brandon Saul, Year 13 Ambassador, said: “I’m so pleased that we put together such a successful night to raise so much money for such a great cause”.

Dr Angela Dabbs, Headteacher, said: “I am so proud of our Lead Ambassadors. They have given their time and effort tirelessly to support a range of worthwhile causes from Mental Health and Wellbeing to raising money for Children with Cancer UK. It was a wonderful evening and we all thoroughly enjoyed the event. I hope this becomes an annual fundraising event to support other charities in the future. Well done Team Moulton!”

Moulton Sixth Form are looking forward to other upcoming events like Fancy Dress Day and a Charity Football Match between fierce rivals: Year 12 and Year 13, all to further support Will’s London Marathon Charity, Children with Cancer UK.

For anyone wanting to donate please visit: 2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/willslondonmarathonfundraiser

1 . Contributed Brandon Saul, Will Parsons, Tilly Kinchin - Quiz Night Hosts Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The Winners Trophy, now proudly displayed in Team Something Wicked This Way Comes office. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales