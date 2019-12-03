Moulton College to host international rugby tournament for England under-18s team

Moulton College in Northampton will be hosting an international rugby tournament between the England and Ireland under-18s teams next year.

Around 800 teenagers are currently battling it out at county level to make it onto the divisional teams before a final U18 squad is chosen at the end of February.

The college will then host the England Counties U18s Rugby programme in April, which has been running for the past 11 seasons.

David Penberthy, team manager for the England U18s, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting the international programme at Moulton this year.

"The squad is looking forward to making use of the great sports facilities available at the college.

"We’re fortunate that the team will get to play in such an excellent location."

The U18s programme is hugely important in creating opportunities for young players to develop and enjoy the experience of playing for their country, Dave added.

“The process has proven to be very successful over the years and gives players another chance to fulfil their rugby dreams of playing at the highest level possible," he said.

"Our aim is to ensure we create an environment and an ethos that will get the best out of the boys using rugby’s core values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship as the catalyst to do that.

"It is very important that enjoyment is maintained throughout the process."