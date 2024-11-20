Moulton College receives ‘Good’ Ofsted rating for its residential provision

Moulton College's onsite student residential services

Moulton College has been awarded ‘Good’ by Ofsted for its onsite student residential services. It follows a three-day inspection of the accommodation, which houses around 100 students studying further or higher education courses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ofsted spoke to staff and students about their overall experiences and to determine the effectiveness of leaders and managers. The specialist land-based college was praised by inspectors, with the report outlining the care, safety, and standards provided to those who use the accommodation.

In particular, Ofsted highlighted that students living onsite enjoy college life, feel well supported, and have good relationships with residential workers while noting ‘universal positive feedback’ from parents. Moulton College was also praised for the support students receive to settle in and establish friendship groups and its overall wellbeing provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Symons, Principal and CEO at Moulton College says: “Our accommodation is a key part of our offering and means those students who live too far from campus to commute daily can still access our specialist courses.

Moulton College has been awarded 'Good' for its residential services

“The safety and wellbeing of every one of our students is paramount, and we do everything we can to ensure our residential provision, like our educational offering, is of a high standard and that our students feel listened to and cared for.

“We welcome Ofsted’s report and the praise it gives our dedicated residential support team, who are committed to providing an exceptional service 24 hours a day.”

To find out more about Moulton College, visit www.moulton.ac.uk