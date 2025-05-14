Moulton College floristry student blooms on local flower farm

Moulton College student Rebecca Whitbread is set for a blossoming future in floral craft thanks to a unique work experience stint on a local flower farm.

Rebecca, of Duston, Northamptonshire, is studying for a Level 2 qualification in Floristry at the land-based college. Its specialist facilities include floristry workshops fitted with industry-standard cold storage and display and photography areas, where students learn the industry-relevant knowledge and hands-on skills required to carve out a successful career in floristry.

To fulfil the required work experience element of her course, Rebecca contacted Flower & Farmer, a Northamptonshire-based cut-flower farm that provides a range of locally grown flowers and foliage, bouquets and wreaths for weddings and events and wholesale flowers for businesses.

She explains: “I came to floristry later on in my career, having decided to pursue my passion for flowers and the outdoors. As part of my course I needed to gain some hands-on work experience and decided to contact Flower & Farmer, who I had come across a few years ago when I took part in one of their flower design workshops.

Flower & Farmer owner Milly Naden-Robinson and Moulton College Floristry student Rebecca Whitbread

“I messaged the owner, Milly, to ask if she had any opportunities and was delighted to be invited to help out one day a week on the farm, which I hope to increase over the coming months when the flowers are fully in bloom.”

Rebecca’s hands-on experience at Flower & Farmer has included learning the basics of cut-flower growing from tending the soil over winter, mulching, and planting to the fundamentals of running a floral-based business.

Run by aunt and niece, Jo de Nobriga and Milly Naden-Robinson, Flower & Farmer was set up in 2018 at their family farm in Guilsborough, where the pair have set aside five acres and two polytunnels devoted exclusively to growing flowers. From spring through to autumn, the farm is a riot of colour and scent, with the land bursting with dahlias, foxgloves, peonies and other seasonal English garden flowers.

Flower & Farmer’s ethos is built on sustainability, with the team utilising environmentally friendly farming practices to grow its blooms and maintain a balanced ecosystem on the farm. Customers range from florists to brides-to-be, with deliveries across the Midlands and as far afield as London.

Moulton College Floristry student, Rebecca Whitbread

Rebecca adds: “I have learned so much during my time here already. Being able to get hands-on experience on the flower farm has given me a real insight into every aspect of what it takes to grow flowers as well as the preparation required to prepare blooms for florist buckets and bridal bouquets.”

Flower & Farmer owner Milly says: “Rebecca has been a great asset to our team, and we are delighted to have her on board. Working on a cut-flower farm requires hard work, a love of the land, and the ability to muck in with the rest of the team, which Rebecca has done in spades during her time here.”

Alison Scott, Floristry Course Manager at Moulton College adds: “Work experience is so valuable for our students, as it provides insight into employment and an idea of the opportunities available in the floral industry. We’re grateful to local employers like Flower & Farmer who give students such as Rebecca the chance to learn and develop practical skills in the workplace.”

Moulton College runs full-time Floristry courses, ranging from Level 1 to Level 3, which are guided by specialist staff and guest lecturers. The courses provide students with the skills and theoretical understanding needed to prepare for a future career in a rewarding industry.

Can you support a Moulton College student with work experience opportunities? We’d love to hear from you! To find out more about Moulton College and help us to shape your workforce of the future, please visit www.moulton.ac.uk/employers/work-experience-placements