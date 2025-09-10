Moulton College, Davidsons Homes, and the Home Builders Federation join forces to support construction students

Moulton College and Davidsons Homes have formed a strategic partnership as part of a national initiative to support young people entering the construction industry.

The Partner a College programme has been launched by the Home Builders Federation (HBF) as part of moves to bridge the gap between education and employment and strengthen practical skills development. With less than 40 percent of construction students in Further Education entering the sector, the Construction Industry Training Board-funded initiative is set to strengthen links between building firms and colleges across the UK.

Midlands-based Davidsons Homes and Moulton College will work closely together to deliver training and skills development that will help fill the local skills gap and improve the progression rate of Moulton College’s students into the industry.

The partnership will include a range of opportunities for Moulton College’s construction students, including work experience and site visits to Davidsons Homes projects, alongside mentoring, careers advice, and student competitions. Moulton College’s construction lecturers will also benefit from the donation of materials and products from the firm to enhance practical learning for their students. Davidsons Homes, which has head offices in Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, will also have a direct input on the College curriculum to ensure learning aligns with site demands.

Fran Beet, Group HR Director at Davidsons Homes says of the partnership: “As an industry, we have a huge opportunity through the Partner a College programme to work directly with colleges and shape the way young people prepare for careers in housebuilding.

"By combining classroom learning with real-world experience, we can give students the skills and confidence they need to succeed, while ensuring our sector has the talent it needs for the future. This collaboration is about inspiring the next generation and building a stronger pathway from education into employment.”

Oliver Symons, Principal & Chief Executive of Moulton College adds: “We are proud to be part of the Partner a College pilot and to work alongside leading employers to shape the future of construction skills. At Moulton, we see firsthand the talent and ambition of our students. This initiative will give them the vital site-based experience and industry insight they need to thrive.

“By aligning what happens in the College with the reality of modern construction, we can equip people with the confidence, skills, and opportunities to build lasting careers, while helping the sector to address critical skills shortages. This is an exciting step forward for both education and industry, and we are delighted to be at the forefront of it.”

To find out more about construction courses at Moulton College, visit www.moulton.ac.uk