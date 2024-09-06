Moulton College celebrates local business partnerships with ‘Skills Heroes’ event

A host of local businesses and stakeholders were invited to Moulton College this week to celebrate the role they play in developing the skills and employability of the College’s students.

The Skills Heroes event celebrated individuals and organisations who have contributed to student life and learning over the last 12 months in a range of ways, including career talks, work placements and participation in Moulton College’s Industry Skills Boards, which enable local employers to help shape the curriculum.

Oliver Symons, Principal & CEO of Moulton College says: “The Skills Heroes event was the perfect way for Moulton College to recognise the invaluable contribution the businesses involved have made to the skills development and career prospects of our students. It was also an opportunity for us to say thank you on behalf of the Moulton College community.

“Working with local employers and stakeholders improves our students’ skills and knowledge and helps to ensure they leave us ready to succeed in the world of work. As a College, it is important that we engage with the local community and businesses to help fill local skills gaps, and we’re always happy to hear from those interested in partnering with us in the future.”

Those in attendance at the Skills Heroes event included representatives from companies in sport, food and drink, construction, animal welfare and renewable energy, including Astonlee Veterinary Surgery, Beech Tree Bunnies, Construction Industry Training Board, Gearys Bakeries, GenCarbon, Landex, Learning & Skills Academy, Moulton Parish Church, Nicholsons, Northampton Hockey Club, Northamptonshire ACRE, Pamper my Poochie, Restaurant Ember, the Titans Foundation and Wicksteed Park.

Click here to find out how your business could play a role in developing Moulton College’s curriculum and shape your workforce of tomorrow.