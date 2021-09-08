Moulton College celebrates 100 years of teaching history with commemorative event

Senior Leadership Team at Moulton College

Moulton College in Northamptonshire is celebrating its 100-year anniversary, and last week hosted a commemorative event to mark the occasion.

Guest speakers included previous alumni, employer partners and Countryfile presenter Adam Henson.

The event, held to celebrate the college’s ‘past, present and future’ included fond memories from previous students dating back to the 50s, and a video timeline displaying the college’s history.

The event also recognised the hard work of the college staff with long service and achievement awards presented during the main event.

Corrie Harris, CEO and Principal at Moulton College said: “100 years of teaching is a remarkable achievement and it was only right for us to celebrate this major milestone. It has been fantastic to listen to the memories of our alumni and to hear about their many achievements since their time with us.”

Moulton College opened its doors in 1921 as the Institute of Agriculture, initially welcoming 26 students to study general agriculture.

Over the years, the college played an influential role training the Women’s land Army, recovered from a WW2 bombing, and welcomed royalty through its doors to mark its 50th birthday.

Since its early years, the curriculum has expanded to include animal management, construction, land-based studies, sport, supported learning and Uniformed Public Services.