Moulton College and Wicksteed Park join forces on animal welfare skills partnership

The agreement will see Wicksteed Park help Moulton College Animal Welfare students enhance their employability skills through a number of opportunities including careers advice, work placements, and the launch of a new apprenticeship in Level 2 Animal Care and Welfare from September 2023.

Carley Daniels, Head of School - Animal Welfare and Management at Moulton College says: “We’ve had a longstanding relationship with Wicksteed Park for a number of years, but this formal partnership will secure even more opportunities for both our students and Wicksteed’s own employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From this month, Moulton College is offering training courses for Wicksteed’s animal park staff with a bespoke programme to ensure that their work-based skills are also backed by national standard qualifications.”

Staff and students from Moulton College and Wicksteed Park celebrate partnership

Elaine Hamblett, HR Manager at Wicksteed Park says: “Moulton College invited us to become a member of their Animal Welfare Employer Liaison Group in 2021, which led to discussions on how we could work together more formally on education and training opportunities for both students and employees.”

The partnership will enable Moulton College’s animal welfare students to develop their skills in the workplace, while further benefiting from the practical knowledge and experience Wicksteed’s team can offer. It will also help raise awareness of the career possibilities within the burgeoning animal welfare sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carley adds: “Wicksteed is a very inclusive employer, which means we can work together to provide support and learning for any learner regardless of their additional needs.”