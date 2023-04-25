More than 900 pupils experience agricultural education at Sacrewell near Northamptonshire

The William Scott Abbott Trust, a charity based at Sacrewell launched their education programme ‘Farming with Nature’ last autumn and it has since proven extremely popular with school visits.

Education Manager Simon Railton says, “It’s been a bumper spring - we’ve had a brilliant start to the year and welcomed over 900 pupils to Sacrewell. 27 primary and early first year schools have experienced our new farming with nature workshops so far and I’m delighted to say we have many more school visits booked for the summer term, as well as our residential farm camp experience.”

Since 1964 the William Scott Abbott Trust has pioneered heritage crafts and the field to fork journey, connecting people of all ages and backgrounds to countryside learning. At Sacrewell they showcase how farming and wildlife co-exist as well as how agriculture has adapted over the years. Inspiring the next generation is at the heart of what they do.

Worms and earth in hands

Sacrewell’s specialist learning team consists of seven enthusiastic individuals who are hugely passionate about delivering enriching outdoor education. A survey produced by ‘Outdoor Classroom Day’ shows that 88% of teachers say that children are more engaged in learning when taking lessons outside. That’s why the education team support the learning aims of the schools to ensure all visits are carefully linked with the National Curriculum, as well as providing an interactive and memorable experience.

Conveniently located on the Cambridgeshire border with over 50 acres of grounds and an array of rare breed animals and heritage buildings, The William Scott Abbott Trust is well-placed to give children a real-life outdoor learning experience. In a predominantly digital world, it is essential that children have access to explore and appreciate green space. Nature is crucial for our health and wellbeing.

Sacrewell has over 18 educational workshops to choose from covering six different topics to assist teachers with the National Curriculum. The topics include soil, plants, pollination, field to fork, farm animals and wildlife. Schools near and far are invited to their countryside setting.

Teachers and support staff have been extremely complimentary about the new farming with nature workshops with many already re-booking for next term. Winyates Primary School said: “The last four weeks have been just brilliant - I and the children have loved the programme so far. I cannot think of anything to enhance it. See you next term.”

Sacrewell has been part of the William Scott Abbott Trust since 1964, a charity founded to provide agricultural learning for all. They believe in lifelong learning and offer a range of opportunities, from school visits tailored to curriculum needs, to adult workshops in rural skills such as blacksmithing. Delivering enriching outdoor educational experiences to school pupils is fundamental to what Sacrewell do, and welcoming young people to the Cambridgeshire countryside setting allows them to fulfil the aims of the trust.