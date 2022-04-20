More than 90 percent of primary school applicants in West Northamptonshire allocated first choice

Primary school places were confirmed across West Northamptonshire yesterday (April 19) and more than 90 percent were allocated their first choice for September 2022.

This year, 94.4 percent of applicants secured a place at their first preference school, up slightly from 94.3 percent in 2021 for the whole of Northamptonshire.

While the number of families being offered a place at one of their preferred schools is 99.5 percent, up from 98.9 percent in 2021.

Primary school places have been allocated across West Northamptonhire.

The total figure for West Northamptonshire in 2022 equates to more than 4,595 reception places.

Councillor Fiona Baker, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for children, families, and education, said: “The first day at school is an exciting day for all families and an important milestone in everyone’s life.

“It’s been a difficult year for many which is why I’m particularly glad we are still able to show consistent improvements meaning more families get their first choice."

For those who were not successful in gaining a place at their preferred school, parents have the right to appeal through the independent admission appeals process.

The next round of primary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in May.

Additionally, the number of pupils obtaining their first preference for junior school (Year 3) places was 95.2 percent, which is down from 99.5 percent last year.