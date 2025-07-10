More schools recognised for commitment to pupils’ health and wellbeing

Schools across West Northamptonshire have once again been recognised for their outstanding efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of pupils through the Healthy Schools Award programme.

This year, even more schools have achieved or are working towards Bronze, Silver, or Gold awards, reflecting their continued dedication to creating healthier, happier learning environments.

This year, a total of 65 schools have either achieved or are working towards Bronze, Silver, or Gold awards:

Bronze: 50 achieved / 15 working towards

Silver: 32 achieved / 11 working towards

Gold: 6 achieved / 22 working towards

In a significant development for 2025, WNC has introduced the Digital Innovation Award. This new category celebrates schools that creatively use digital tools or technology to enhance health and wellbeing outcomes as part of their Healthy Schools journey. From wearable fitness trackers and wellbeing apps to AI-powered tools and gamified learning platforms, schools are finding innovative ways to engage pupils and embed healthy habits.

The award criteria focus on originality, impact, collaboration, and sustainability, encouraging schools to think creatively and inclusively about how digital solutions can support mental health, physical activity, and healthy lifestyles.

Cllr Laura Couse, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services at WNC, said: “It was a absolute pleasure to join schools in celebrating their incredible commitment to health and wellbeing. The celebration event isn’t just about awards, it is about recognising a shared vision where every child can thrive physically, emotionally, and socially. From healthy lunches to mental wellbeing initiatives, every effort matters. What stood out most was the spirit of collaboration between schools, families, and communities working together to build a culture of care and inclusion. Thank you to everyone involved for your dedication and innovation. Together, we’re making health and learning go hand in hand.”

Cllr Kathryn Shaw, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at WNC, added: “Our schools are doing incredible work to embed health and wellbeing into everyday learning. The Healthy Schools Awards not only celebrate their achievements but also help drive continuous improvement. The new Digital Innovation Award is a fantastic addition that highlights how digital tools can empower pupils and staff alike.”

Sarah Smith, Headteacher at Croughton All Saints Church of England Primary School said: "We’re incredibly proud to have achieved the Healthy Schools West Northamptonshire Gold Award. This is a testament to our whole-school commitment to health and wellbeing and recognises the collective efforts of staff, pupils, families, and volunteers in transforming our outdoor spaces and embedding healthy practices into daily learning. Every child has benefited, with a notable rise in participation from children special educational needs. Our Community Days have further strengthened our shared vision with more than 40 local support joining us to share a healthier lifestyle."