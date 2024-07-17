More schools recognised for commitment to pupils' health and wellbeing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Schools across West Northamptonshire have received awards recognising their commitment to going above and beyond in improving the health and wellbeing of their pupils.

A total of 40 schools across the area received the bronze and silver Healthy Schools Awards accreditation, which is presented by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

This is the second wave of schools to receive the accolade following the launch of the awards in January this year, and each school was invited to a celebration event.

The schools which have achieved the status have met the criteria for certain standards across areas including mental health and wellbeing, healthy eating, physical activity and PSHE (personal, social, health and economic education). The criteria has been specifically designed and tailored to Northamptonshire, which makes it unique compared to other healthy schools awards.

Greenfields Specialist School

The schools that achieved this prestigious award are:

Lumbertubs Primary

Spring Lane Primary

Falconers Hill Academy

Billing Brook School

On Track Education

Croughton All Saints CofE Primary

The Bliss Charity School

Wootton Primary

St James Primary Bronze award:

Barby CE Primary

Briar Hill Primary

Bridgewater Primary

Cedar Road Primary

Crick Primary

Eastfield Academy

Gayton CE Primary

Greenfields Specialist School for Communication

Hardingstone Academy

Headlands Primary

Hopping Hill Primary

Hospital and Outreach

Hunsbury Park Primary

Kingsthorpe Grove Primary

Malcolm Arnold Preparatory Academy

Queen Eleanor Academy

Newnham Primary

Northampton School for Girls

Parklands Primary

St Mary's Primary

Standens Barn Primary

Stoke Bruene CE Primary

The Parker Academy - E-ACT

Thomas Becket Catholic School

Tiffield CE Primary

Towcester Church of England Primary School

Walgrave Academy

Waynflete Infants’

Welton Academy

Whittlebury CE Primary

Yardley Gobian CE Primary.

The majority of these schools have already signed up to start working towards either the Healthy Schools Silver or Gold Award following this achievement. Silver involves them focusing on a universal and targeted health priority in their setting and putting an intervention in place. Gold focuses on schools measuring the impact of their interventions and embedding it longer term into their school.

Charlie Vickers. SENDCo at Hunsbury Park Primary School, said: “The support and encouragement from the Healthy Schools Service was invaluable throughout the process. There were lots of things we already did that we could use, so it was not lots of additional work.

"It was good to acknowledge all we do in school that helps our staff and pupils to be healthy. Our children have been very proactive about supporting mental health initiatives. It also helped us to pinpoint where we could improve and what to work on next. Achieving the Bronze Award was a proud moment, that was celebrated by the whole school. We are looking forward to working on our Silver Award.”

Cllr Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "It is fantastic to see the second cohort of schools who have received the bronze level award as part of our healthy schools’ programme. Gaining this accreditation recognises their commitment to health and wellbeing and the ongoing work to improve the whole school’s wellbeing."

Cllr Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Wellbeing and Health Integration at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "I am delighted that 40 of our schools have received this award that celebrates their commitment to keeping children across West Northamptonshire healthy. The number of schools who have participated in this scheme is so encouraging, and I am proud of West Northamptonshire Council’s continued effort to keeping our residents safe and well."