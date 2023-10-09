Milton Parochial Primary School celebrates 'good' rating from Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children, staff and parents at the small village primary school in Milton Malsor, a community spirited village in Northampton, were delighted with the findings from the two day inspection in July, rating the school good in all areas. They were especially pleased that the report recognised that the pupil’s personal development was “at the heart of the school’s work” and that the school is a place where staff “work well together to create a caring environment”.

Staff and parents were particularly proud that children were able to talk about how the school helped and supported them, telling the OFSTED inspector that they had “improved phenomenally” and that they were “grateful for the kindness and support of staff”,

Alongside the pastoral support, the report also recognised the ambitious curriculum, taught by skilled teachers. Teachers engaged pupils in meaningful learning, with pupils achieving well across the curriculum. Children with SEND are supported to access the same learning opportunities as other pupils, giving them the opportunity to achieve well.

Three Cheers For Milton!

Other highlights from the report include:

· In the Early Years, children have exciting opportunities to develop their knowledge in all areas of the curriculum, ensuring that they are well prepared for key stage 1.

· Reading is a top priority, where pupils enjoy reading as “it transports you to a new world!”.

· Teachers are knowledgeable and enthusiastic about mathematics, making sure that children develop secure mathematical understanding.

· Children enjoy strong friendships, supported by staff, with behaviour good in classrooms and during social times.

· Parents typically said that their children were happy and felt that their children progressed well.

Rebecca Osborne, Executive Head Teacher, said:

“We are extremely pleased that this report recognises the ethos and character of our school. As a village primary school we pride ourselves on creating a strong community where staff and children form positive relationships, and where personal and social development is focussed as strongly upon as striving for academic excellence. This report encapsulates everything we do at Milton Parochial Primary School.”

