Mike Reader MP welcomes Free Breakfast Clubs for Northampton Schools as Labour delivers for families

Families and children in Northampton will soon benefit from free, daily breakfast clubs as the Labour government confirms the first 750 schools to offer the scheme—including Queen Eleanor Primary Academy, Wooton Park School, Barry Primary School, Spring Lane Primary School, and Billing Brook School, putting up to £450 a year back into parents’ pockets.

Starting this April, these schools will be part of Labour’s early adopter phase, which will inform the full national rollout. This landmark initiative delivers on Labour’s pledge to support working families, ensuring every child begins their school day ready to learn.

The clubs will provide a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of childcare every morning for all primary-aged pupils, helping parents juggle work commitments while tackling child hunger. This sits alongside Labour’s commitment to cut school uniform costs and expand government-funded childcare, easing financial pressures on families.

Mike Reader MP for Northampton South, said:

Mike Reader MP visiting a local school in Northampton

“I am absolutely delighted that Queen Eleanor Primary Academy and Wootton Park School in Northampton South have been selected as some of the first schools to benefit from Labour’s free breakfast clubs, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on local children and families.

“This initiative will not only support children’s learning but also provide much-needed financial relief for parents. By ensuring that every child starts the day with a nutritious meal, we are helping improve attendance, attainment, and overall wellbeing.

“Research shows that breakfast clubs improve children’s attendance, behaviour, and academic attainment, while also helping to reduce child poverty. Labour is committed to giving families a better deal, and through our Plan for Change, we are boosting parents’ work choices and children’s life chances.”

Building Brighter Futures

The schools selected for the programme represent a diverse range of communities across England, ensuring a broad understanding of how best to implement, refine, and expand the scheme nationwide.

Studies show that breakfast clubs boost children’s reading, writing, and maths skills by an average of two months.

With 1 in 4 of children across the UK living in absolute poverty as of 2023, the government’s breakfast club rollout is part of a wider strategy to lift families out of hardship. Alongside the Child Poverty Taskforce, Labour is committed to raising household income, cutting essential costs, and ensuring no child is left behind.

Out of the 180,000 children who will benefit from the early adopter schools, around 67,000 attend schools in deprived areas, making this initiative a crucial step towards reducing inequality.

Bridget Phillipson, Secretary of State for Education, said:

“Free breakfast clubs sit right at the heart of Labour’s Plan for Change, breaking the link between background and success for families all over the country.

“Breakfast clubs can have a transformative impact on children’s lives—feeding hungry tummies and fuelling hungry minds—so that every child starts the school day ready to learn.

“Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life.”

Sir David Holmes CBE, Chief Executive of Family Action said:

“Family Action welcomes the Government’s announcement of the 750 schools who have been selected to take part in the Early Adopters Scheme. These schools will have a vital test and learn role which will undoubtedly inform the national rollout of the Government’s exciting universal breakfast policy.

“We know that an effective breakfast provision delivered in a supportive and enriching environment can make the world of difference to a child. We look forward to sharing our long experience of delivering breakfast provision ourselves with Early Adopter schools.”

Early Adopter schools will shape the future of the national breakfast club policy, contributing directly to its implementation.

Further details on the national roll out of the breakfast clubs programme will follow in due course. The wider paid-for wraparound childcare offer – for all primary children to be able to access childcare between 8am-6pm – continues to roll out across the country.