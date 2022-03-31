Meet the Northampton school that is one of the best in the country for behaviour

As a lead school for the region, Hardingstone Academy has been recognised as having exemplary behaviour, and so will work with other schools to provide them with advice and support to help them to improve their behaviour culture.

It is one of just 50 schools in the country to have been selected as a lead school so far. The selection process included focus groups with a range of staff, parents and pupils from across the school who were able to talk about life at Hardingstone Academy to help support the application.

The Behaviour Hubs programme was launched to improve pupil behaviour and provide senior leadership teams with the tailored support, training and advice needed to improve behaviour culture and generate lasting cultural change. Lead schools will work closely with the schools they are supporting to diagnose what could be improved, develop and launch new behaviour approaches and policies and provide ongoing mentoring and support.

Executive headteacher at Hardingstone Academy, Zoe McIntyre said: “We are extremely proud to have been chosen as a lead school for the government’s Behaviour Hubs programme. It reflects the efforts made by our hard-working team to develop the positive and happy culture we see every day at Hardingstone Academy.