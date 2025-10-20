Meet the new headteacher of a Northampton school committed to shouting about its global community

Meet the new headteacher of a Northampton school, which is committed to shouting about the value that its global community brings to the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Oulton is Bosworth Independent School’s new headteacher and he has been in his post since February this year.

Tony has been described as a refreshing voice on inclusion and student welfare, with experience across inner London state schools, further and higher education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is already putting pastoral care front and centre at Bosworth, with one-to-one support, counselling, a therapy dog and tutors who weave wellbeing into daily school life.

Tony Oulton is Bosworth Independent School’s new headteacher and he has been in his post since February this year.

Bosworth is committed to giving back to the community through meaningful partnerships and free events to solidify their place in Northampton’s educational and cultural life.

Tony is determined to move past any stigma the school may have previously carried, by reshaping perceptions and ensuring Bosworth is recognised for its commitment to academic excellence, care for students and a fantastic global community.

Having left a previous job, Tony came across the group which runs Bosworth Independent School – with another five schools in the UK, as well as Boston, Malaysia and China.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With positive conversations from the outset, Tony believed he could build on the school’s existing strengths through prior experience and felt the ethos aligned with his own values.

Bosworth Independent School is located in two main buildings on St George’s Avenue opposite the Racecourse, and it is described as a global school.

Bosworth Independent School is located in two main buildings on St George’s Avenue opposite the Racecourse, and it is described as a global school.

The student population is made up of 30 percent from the UK, most who live within a couple of miles radius of the school, and 70 percent international from all over the world.

More than 30 languages are spoken by Bosworth students and there is no majority nationality, which has created a "dynamic, diverse and inclusive community”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked to summarise how his first eight months have been at Bosworth, Tony said: “I’ve really enjoyed it and I’ve been struck by a number of things. The first is the dynamism of our global community and how exciting that is on a daily basis.

The student population is made up of 30 percent from the UK, most who live within a couple of miles radius of the school, and 70 percent international from all over the world.

“There’s the collegiality within staff, some who have been here for over 20 years, and the strong sense among every single one of them that they have students’ best interests at heart.

“Lastly is the kindness that exists between the students. They have polite interactions with staff, which you would expect and hope for, but I’ve been struck by the kindness and warmth of interactions of students.”

Tony has spent time consolidating the school’s strengths and establishing it within the local community, who remember Bosworth in different iterations over the past four decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The school hasn’t always sung about its strengths and I want more people to benefit from a Bosworth education,” said Tony.

As an independent school, Tony has expanded opportunities for families who cannot afford fees – which includes a new set of bursaries for NN1 to NN7 students whose joint household income would not cover the expense.

Tony received a state school education and was the first person in his family to go to university, for which he feels lucky to have been afforded the opportunity.

It was in February 2025 when the government imposed VAT on independent school fees but because Bosworth belongs to a schools group, the company pays that on behalf of the parents and the cost is not passed on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about his passion for pastoral care and student welfare, Tony continued: “It’s never been easy to be a teenager and it’s acutely more difficult now – with the impact of social media and phones on self-worth, mental health and wellbeing.

“It’s incredibly difficult to be a teenager in 2025 and they put themselves under huge pressure. It’s a turbulent place and they are navigating internal struggles of this fragmented society.

“We do everything in our power to support them to be successful. The key is to be as happy, looked after and safe as possible.

“We’re not academically selective and each student is on a path to success, which looks different for them all. Different trajectories are no less successful, and we’re their champions and cheerleaders along the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony’s aim is for Bosworth to be known for the things he believes they do well – delivering great academic outcomes without selectiveness, providing pastoral care, being a dynamic and diverse global community, and setting students up for their next chapters.

The hope is to increase the school’s community outreach by making positive contributions, in addition to their food bank partnership and school shop that raises money for the Red Cross.

For more information on Bosworth Independent School, visit their website here.