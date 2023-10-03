Meet the former nurse and banker who's not letting dyslexia get in the way of her prison career

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Disa Grace is a former banker from the LGBTQ+ community, who switched to a prison officer career, is encouraging others to also apply, after a major new advertising campaign “An extraordinary job. Done by someone like you” was launched this week to tackle recruitment and retention by showing the reality of life in prison and probation roles. Research commissioned by the Ministry of Justice also shows that 47% of the public don't know much, if anything, about what the prison service does.* Many who do join the service will ultimately leave due to having misunderstood what the role involves.

After training first as a paediatric nurse and then working in banking, Disa (31) found herself applying for a prison officer role after looking for work at her local job centre. Five years later, she plays an important role in helping to protect the public working as a custodial manager, having been promoted from prison officer after just 18 months in the job.

Custodial managers are the most senior uniformed officers in a prison. They manage the prison activities, often across multiple departments.

Disa Grace, a custodial manager at HMP Onley in Northamptonshire, in her prison uniform

Disa is now on a pathway to becoming a prison governor within the next five years and is encouraging others from a similar background to join her by becoming a prison officer. She says:

“I joined the prison service because I’m a people person. I’d been caring for people since I was a teenager and I wanted to do something that meant I could work with people, have a challenge and make a difference.

“As a gay woman, I’ve been able to support colleagues from the LGBTQ+ community and I’ve also played a role in equalities and taking part in Pride events.

“I’m a glass half-full kind of person so I like to be a positive influence on people. I like to think I can relate to the prisoners and be creative with my approach by putting things in place that make it a more positive environment for everyone.

Disa says if you want a job where you can make a difference, then become a prison officer

“I have ADHD and dyslexia, so understand how to communicate with neurodiverse prisoners, and that’s really valuable.”

Working within prison or probation is not your average job. From putting out cell fires to helping improve the literacy of prisoners, taking the time to listen or rehabilitating some of the hardest-to-reach members of society, the everyday of this job is extraordinary.

No two shifts are the same, and officers have to make on-the-spot decisions to keep themselves and those around them safe. A good prison officer is able to strike up a natural rapport and act as a positive influence and is willing to support their fellow officers and colleagues. Able to think on their feet, they can keep calm under pressure and make quick & effective decisions.

There is no typical day on the job – and there’s also no such thing as a typical prison officer. They come from different walks of life, just like the offenders they work with, to form one team in the prison service.

With no specific qualifications required to become a prison officer, the most important qualities are being able to communicate and be team players. Disa adds:

“Having good communication skills is important, especially when building a rapport with people and prisoners which is vital for reducing reoffending and protecting the public.

“I’d recommend the role to anyone, even people who are neurodiverse like me. I’ve not let my ADHD stop me from progressing, and I’m hoping to become a governor one day.

“No day is the same and it’s so rewarding - you often finish the day knowing that you’ve helped in some way.

“Even if you’re working in a completely different career like I was, there are so many transferrable skills that can be applied in the role of a prison officer and I would urge anyone thinking about it to apply and find out more.”