Mayor of Rothwell visits Courteenhall Estate to see work being done by educational charity

The Mayor of Rothwell visited Courteenhall Estate to see the work being done by New Leaf Learning in its grounds.

Cllr Ash Davies spent time finding out more about the charity, which was launched to work with children in the county who are struggling in education.

New Leaf Learning was founded by Alex Preston and uses nature-based outdoor learning techniques in the grounds of the Northamptonshire Estate.

The Mayor of Rothwell with children from New Leaf Learning

Each child goes through the charity’s TRUST Programme, which stands for Trying, Resilience, Understanding & empathy, Self-regulation and Teamwork. Developing these skills helps to make learning more accessible.

Children take part in lots of activities including slackline, den-building, wood-whittling, gardening, cooking, animal welfare and pond-dipping. Every session includes learning self-regulation techniques through breathing properly, yoga and meditation with accredited trainers.

The children are immersed in nature, learning new self-nurture skills, as well as helping to look after plants and animals.

Cllr Davies said: "I had a fantastic time visiting New Leaf Learning and seeing their very special work.

Cllr Ash Davies with New Leaf Learning children

“It was great to see the children enjoying their time learning outdoors, as well as taking part in mindfulness activities such as yoga. I enjoyed exploring the forest school and meeting the menagerie of furry friends including Boris the Sheep."

Alex Preston said: “It was a real pleasure to welcome Cllr Davies to New Leaf Learning and to show him the range of activities the children are involved with.

“He spent time with the children and school staff as they engaged in investigations in the arboretum at Courteenhall.

“We are so lucky to have the opportunity to share what we do, as we work to support primary school aged children in the county with anxiety and trauma to become more confident.”

New Leaf Learning was established at Courteenhall Estate after two years of research-based trials with primary schools across Northamptonshire.