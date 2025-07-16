Marie Weller Primary School celebrates official opening with community

While the school has been welcoming pupils since 2021, this established institution took the opportunity to celebrate with Towcester's community, marking a significant milestone for the growing trust.

Marie Weller was a brave Towcester woman who became a local hero in the fight for women's suffrage. Born on 2nd September 1877, she dedicated herself to the cause of giving women the right to vote, earning recognition with a special certificate and medal from the famous Suffragette leader, Mrs Pankhurst. On 8th January 1910, Marie led a pivotal meeting at Towcester Town Hall that helped change history. She lived to see the victory of universal suffrage in 1928 and died on 17th October 1936, leaving behind a legacy of courage and determination for equality.

The official opening welcomed distinguished guests including members of Marie Weller's own family - Peter Ashby and Janet Bloomfield - alongside Rachel Dando L'Olive, the new Mayor of Towcester, representatives from the Women's Institute, and other local community leaders.

Guests were treated to a wonderful welcome featuring music, singing, and readings performed by pupils from across the trust's schools, showcasing the collaborative spirit that defines The Hawksmoor Learning Trust.

The ceremony's highlights included the unveiling of a stunning new mural dedicated to Marie Weller's life and the symbolic planting of a tree to mark the beginning of 'Weller Woods' - the school's dedicated Forest School area. Pupils from all trust schools participated in engaging arts and sports activities, bringing the entire educational community together.

Miss Curtis, CEO of The Hawksmoor Learning Trust, reflected on the achievement: "We are incredibly proud to have established another great school to serve our Towcester community. Our heartfelt thanks goes to Sue Hamilton of the Towcester WI as well as Chris Lofts and Max Marchini, our dedicated trustees, who were instrumental in bringing Marie's inspiring story to light. We have thoughtfully woven our school values around her courageous spirit, ensuring her legacy of standing up for what's right continues to inspire future generations."

The celebration perfectly captured the school's commitment to honouring local history while building a bright future for Towcester's children.

1 . Contributed Rosette and sash created by our Year 2 children Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Symbolic planting of a tree, donated by The Bell Plantation, Towcester to mark the beginning of 'Weller Woods'. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Marie's family viewing the Y1 History Floorbook of Significant People Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Celebrating the life of Marie Weller with the unveiling of a stunning mural. Guests included Marie Weller's Great Nephew and Niece. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales