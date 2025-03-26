Malcolm Arnold Preparatory School wins primary Cross Country Shield

Malcolm Arnold Prep school winning team for cross country competition

Eighteen schools across the David Ross Education Trust gathered recently to compete in the Cross Country Shield in Leicestershire. Taking place in the fields of the Nevill Holt estate, all eleven secondary schools from the trust and seven primary schools entered the competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 200 students ran different lengths and races, with points and times recorded in order to recognise the overall winners. The primary school winners were Malcolm Arnold Preparatory School in Northampton, then Cedar Road in Northampton and Newnham Academy in Daventry. Awards for sporting prowess were also given to Thomas Middlecott Academy, Charnwood College and Skegness Grammar School.

In the secondary school category, Humberston Academy in North East Lincolnshire came first, with Charnwood College in Loughborough second, with Malcolm Arnold Academy in Northampton in third place.

Jenson in Year 6 from Malcolm Arnold Prep said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I loved the atmosphere, everyone was supportive but it was still competitive. My race was challenging but I really enjoyed it and I was happy with my positioning.”

Martha in Year 5 said:

“I liked it as although I didn't know everyone, everyone was cheering and being really supportive. I came second and I was really proud to get a medal.”

Ozzy and Archie from Year 4 said:

“It was a tough race with the hills but I was really fun, we were really proud to keep hold of the winning trophy!”

Shane Ward, Head of Sport for DRET said:

“This was a brilliantly attended day by our students who put their all into the races. The weather was beautiful and I was very proud of all our cross country teams and individual runners. Well done to everyone who took part.”

Stuart Burns, CEO for DRET said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Congratulations to all the students who took part in our annual Cross Country Shield. I am delighted that we are able to run competitive sports competitions across the trust and would like to thank the students for entering and the teachers for supporting and training our athletes.”