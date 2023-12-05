Making maths magic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils at Rothwell Infant and Junior Schools are making “marked” progress in maths after the school introduced the respected Effective Maths programme after half term.

Teachers and parents at the school have reported quicker recall and greater confidence in using maths concepts amongst pupils, as well as higher overall enjoyment and engagement in the subject, after starting the new programme in October. This comes after an increase in focus on maths, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently recommending all children study the subject up to 18.

Earlier in the term, Rothwell Schools provided intensive training for every teacher in Effective Maths – a mastery approach to teaching the subject that embeds tried and tested approaches like: partner practice, which sees pupils carefully paired by ability, providing peer support and task modelling; and choral classroom techniques, where children chant back learning. These have been proven in many settings to build number fluency, security of concepts, quicker recall and pupils’ confidence to apply their knowledge in answering maths questions.

Rothwell pupils enjoying Effective Maths

Maria Barker, Executive Headteacher at Rothwell Schools, part of Pathfinder Schools, said: “Maths is a fundamental part of every child’s education, and their learning in these first years will help support them right through school and life beyond. Therefore it is critical we establish strong numeracy and number confidence now – and why it is wonderful to see the children so fired up over maths, enjoying the subject and making marked progress. All the staff have embraced Effective Maths and its impact is already being seen in the classroom, and at home.”

Rothwell staff said: “Effective Maths is an engaging, fun and practical way of teaching maths fluency to children” and “when I say I am teaching Effective Maths, the children cheer!”

Rothwell pupils said: “I prefer Effective Maths because it is maths in your head and not in a book” and “Effective Maths methods help me with my learning".