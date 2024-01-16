Major Northampton secondary school hailed as 'Good' by Ofsted following latest inspection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major secondary school in Northampton has been praised as ‘Good’ by education watchdog Ofsted in its latest report.

Malcolm Arnold Academy, in Trinity Avenue, has received a ‘Good’ rating by Ofsted in following its visit to the school in November.

In a report, Ofsted inspectors said: “The school maintains high expectations for all students, fostering a culture of consideration, politeness, and courtesy. Students are well-acquainted with 'The Malcolm Arnold Way' and align their actions with its ambitions. Recognising that teachers aspire to bring out the best in them, students, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), consistently achieve well.

“A purposeful atmosphere permeates the school environment. Whether in class or around the campus, students diligently engage in their work and exhibit commendable behaviour. In the rare instances of low-level disruption, teachers respond promptly and efficiently to address any issues, contributing to an overall sense of safety. Students express confidence in knowing whom to approach with concerns.

“The school takes pride in swiftly identifying the needs of all students to ensure their success. Well-established systems create a welcoming and supportive environment, a crucial aspect considering the frequent enrolment of new students throughout the year.

“Exceptional emphasis is placed on pupils' personal development, evident in the rich and diverse extra-curricular program. Students actively participate in various clubs, including music, sports, photography, and chess. Many take on the role of student ambassadors, with sixth form students leading these groups, showcasing the school's commitment to holistic development.”

The report goes on to praise the curriculum and the teachers’ ‘strong subject knowledge’.

It reads: “The school meticulously considers the curriculum provided to students, with a firm commitment to academic success for all, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Rooted in this ambition, the school has crafted an ambitious and well-sequenced curriculum, offering both breadth and richness to students, extending to the sixth form where a diverse range of A-level qualifications is available.

“Teachers at the school exhibit strong subject knowledge, delivering clear explanations of new information to students. Lessons are structured with clarity.

"Independent tasks are assigned to allow students to practice applying their acquired knowledge. Most teachers diligently assess students' understanding, ensuring comprehension and retention. However, there are instances where some teachers may move forward without thoroughly checking students' understanding, resulting in occasional gaps in knowledge for some students.”

Mentioning the staff, the report says: “Staff members express pride in their school, citing trust, support, and a wide range of professional development opportunities. Leaders carefully consider staff well-being and workload when planning for improvement, creating a positive working environment.”

The school, part of The David Ross Education Trust, has been under the leadership of headteacher Megan Morris since September 2020.

Mrs Morris was appointed to the role following a sudden inspection sparked by safeguarding concerns.

The school has been contacted for comment.