‘Love is more important than anything else.” - Kislingbury CE Primary School celebrates glowing SIAMS report

Kislingbury Church of England Primary School has been praised in its latest Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report for creating a nurturing, inclusive and loving environment where pupils and adults alike can flourish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school, which is part of Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET), was commended for living out its Christian vision of “Love is more important than anything else. It’s what ties everything completely together.”

Inspectors found that this message of love and care underpins all aspects of school life at Kislingbury, shaping the way pupils learn, grow and support one another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report noted the school has a “welcoming and caring environment [that] supports the wellbeing of adults, pupils and their families. As a result, the school is a trusted place of safety, support and nurture.”

Kislingbury CE Primary School

Rebecca Osbourne, Executive Headteacher, said: “At Kislingbury, love isn’t just something we talk about - it’s something we live out each day. Whether it’s in our teaching, our relationships, or our community work, we always seek to act with kindness and compassion.

Sophie Wells, Principal, added: “We’re so proud to see our Christian vision recognised in this report, and to know that our children are growing up in a school where they are truly known, valued and loved.”

Other highlights from the inspection include:

The curriculum is carefully designed to engage pupils’ interest and curiosity by focusing on discussion and questioning.

Parents, pupils and staff feel that they are known and that leaders understand their needs and potential. This ensures that the school community works genuinely and effectively as a family.

Leaders display a strong sense of moral purpose, supported by the vision of the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET). The deliberate intention to prioritise learning and development beyond the academic enables the flourishing of the whole child.

The impressively wide range of opportunities, both in and beyond the curriculum, contribute significantly to pupils’ flourishing. The school’s membership of PDET, and its close relationship with two partner schools, make this possible.

The report highlights the wide range of roles pupils take on across the school, from welcoming new starters to leading collective worship and community action. Older pupils support younger ones, while groups like the Eco Council and ‘Kisl Collective’ empower children to make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also praised the school’s commitment to inclusive learning, noting that pupils with SEND are well supported and fully included in every aspect of school life.

Ruth Walker-Green, CEO of Peterborough Diocese Education Trust, added: “We are delighted that this SIAMS report highlights the strength of Kislingbury’s vision and values, and how they are lived out in such a caring and inclusive way.

‘We are proud to work alongside schools like Kislingbury as they help every child to flourish.”