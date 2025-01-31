Lord-Lieutenant visits Guilsborough Academy to inspire future leaders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Guilsborough Academy was honoured to welcome the Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson Esq, on an official visit today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the King’s representative in the county, the Lord-Lieutenant’s presence highlighted the school’s commitment to excellence, citizenship, and student leadership.

The visit began with a meeting between the Lord-Lieutenant, Principal Simon Frazer, and Chair of Trustees Kevin Rogers. Discussions focused on the Academy’s progress, ambitions for the future, and its role in shaping the next generation of responsible citizens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A guided tour of the Academy showcased the facilities available to students, including a variety of lessons, including science laboratories and the learning resource centre (LRC).

The Lord-Lieutenant (centre), pictured with Student Parliament

The highlights of the visit were the engaging sessions with the Student Parliament and Sixth Form Student Leadership Team (SLT), where students had the opportunity to share their experiences, ask questions, and discuss their contributions to the school and wider community, including their role in promoting active citizenship, inspiring their peers to make a positive impact on society.

Speaking about his visit, the Lord-Lieutenant expressed his admiration for the Academy’s dedication to promoting leadership, responsibility, and community engagement among its students. Addressing the students directly following discussions around their roles and responsibilities as Sixth Form SLT, he stated:

“Engaging with your education and community helps you realise the immense value you bring. You’re the next generation, our future leaders. It’s heartening to see and hear how your positive contributions to mental health initiatives have made such a significant impact in the post-COVID era”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal Simon Frazer commented: “It was a true privilege to welcome the Lord-Lieutenant to Guilsborough Academy and showcase the fantastic work our students are doing. We are incredibly proud of our students - their ambition, responsibility, and commitment to making a difference are truly inspiring. Today’s visit reinforced the importance of these values and the positive impact our students can have both within and beyond our school community”.

Student Parliament attending a meeting with the Lord-Lieutenant at Guilsborough Academy

Chair of Trustees Kevin Rogers added: “The Lord-Lieutenant got to see first-hand the work being done, now, by the students. Their confidence in conversation, and their engagement in their school and wider community shone through, reflecting the values of the Lord-Lieutenancy. A credit to the Academy, to see HIM leaving inspired was a real treat”.

This visit exemplifies Guilsborough Academy’s vision, values, and mission, reinforcing our commitment to developing well-rounded individuals who contribute positively to society. Through the Guilsborough Way, students are taught the importance of respect, aspiration, responsibility, and equality - values that shape their character and guide their actions. These are the qualities that underpin their academic and personal growth, equipping them with the confidence and skills to succeed in an ever-changing world. Engaging with a distinguished guest such as the Lord-Lieutenant serves as an inspiration, demonstrating how these principles can empower students to lead, support others, and make meaningful contributions to their school and in turn the wider community.