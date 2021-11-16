Look who came in first place in Northampton's Beat The Street!

Sunnyside Primary Academy

The winners of the popular Beat the Street physical activity challenge received their prizes at a presentation in Abington Park recently.

The free six-week Beat the Street competition recently took Northampton by storm with 20,699 participants walking, cycling and wheeling 113,510 miles during the game.

The top-scoring schools – including Delapre Primary School, Malcolm Arnold, Whitehills, the Abbey Primary and Ecton Brook and Lyncrest Primary received vouchers for sports equipment or books for topping the total and average points leader boards. Sunnyside Primary Academy, who came top of both the school total and average points leaderboards also received a trophy for their achievements.

Throughout the six-week game, 478,974 taps were recorded on Beat Boxes and an average of five active travel miles per person was achieved.

Player feedback included: “I would like to express my gratitude to the Beat the Street team for the wonderful game you have involved our families in. We have all enjoyed discovering new areas on the map, hidden walkways and footpaths in our town. Some of us have even managed to get new friends at the Beat Boxes.”

Councillor Adam Brown, deputy leader of West Northants Council and Portfolio Holder for Housing, Culture & Leisure, said: "Well done to everyone in Northampton who took part and congratulations to all of the winners. However, everyone who has taken part has taken steps to make a positive lifestyle change which will do wonders for their physical and mental health. We’ll be working closely with the game organisers to ensure that participants are supported and able to keep up the good work.”

Beat the Street Northampton is brought to you by West Northamptonshire Council, Public Health Northamptonshire and Northamptonshire Sport with funding from the National Lottery via Sport England. It is delivered by Intelligent Health.