Long Service Stars Receive Recognition at Prestigious Awards Ceremony

The recipients were presented with an array of accolades at the Long Service Awards to celebrate their collective service spanning more than 350 years.

Special certificates and trophies were presented to the triumphant team members who have dedicated their careers to supporting thousands of children throughout their extensive years of service. All the recipients have worked within the Trust’s network of schools in the county for 20, 25, 35 and 37 years.

Their momentous milestones were marked at the ceremony hosted by the Trust leadership team with personal presentations by CEO, Chris Hill, and principals from participating schools.

Nene Education Trust Long Service Awards

The award recipients have held various roles within the Trust’s network of schools including Manor School, Windmill Primary School, Raunds Park Infant School and Redwell Primary School.

The inaugural Long Service Awards, which were held at Nene Education Trust’s headquarters in Irthlingborough, Northamptonshire, highlighted the incredible work and decades of dedication by its longest serving staff members. Collectively, those being recognised have accumulated a total of 362 years of shared service within the education sector.

Chris Hill said: “What a huge honour to be involved in these Long Service Awards recognising the contributions of staff that have dedicated 20 years', 25 years' and more than 35 years' service to the children of the schools in our Trust. Congratulations to all that received an award.”

Roll call of award recipients included:

· Seema Verma (Manor School) – 37 years’ service.

· Lyn Roberts (Windmill Primary School) - 35 years’ service.

· Marilyn Childs (Windmill Primary School) - 35 years’ service.

· Simon Hill (Manor School) - 35 years’ service.

· Elizabeth Alexander (Manor School) - 25 years’ service.

· Martin Brooks (Manor School) - 25 years’ service.

· Emma McDowell (Manor School) - 25 years’ service.

· Lynn Squirrell (Manor School) - 25 years’ service.

· Philippa Crowther (Manor School) - 20 years’ service.

· Andrew Sharman (Manor School) - 20 years’ service.

· Lisa Craven (Manor School) - 20 years’ service.

· Sophie Smith (Raunds Park Infant School) - 20 years’ service.

· Lesley Hartnell (Redwell Primary School) - 20 years’ service.

· Helen Plowe (Redwell Primary School) - 20 years’ service.

Nene Education Trust is a multi-academy trust comprising Newton Road School in Rushden, Stanwick Primary, Woodford CE Primary, Redwell Primary in Wellingborough, Manor School, St. Peter’s CE Academy, Raunds Park Infants and Windmill Primary in Raunds.