Lodge Park Academy students set new district relay record

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lodge Park Academy is celebrating after their year 9 boys 4x100m relay team set a new district relay record.

Lodge Park Academy is celebrating after their year 9 boys 4x100m relay team set a new district relay record earlier this month.

Students Isaiah, Rares, Lewis and Shay ran a time of 51.04 seconds at the year 9 district athletics meet at Corby Athletics Stadium on 8 May, making them the fastest foursome in Kettering, Corby and Oundle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boys competed against 10 other schools within the district, beating the old record (51.40 seconds) which was set in 2005 by previous Lodge Park Academy students.

L-R: students Isaiah, Rares, Lewis and Shay

The boys’ names and the new record time will be printed on the back of the athletics programme that is used for every future athletics meet.

Year 9 student Isaiah said: “I’m so proud of this team and of our achievement” and fellow teammate Shay added: “We are very much looking forward to building on this ahead of the DRET Summer Cup in July.”

Emily Morgan-Smith, Head of PE at Lodge Park Academy, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so proud of these boys and the teamwork and resilience they displayed. It was an outstanding race and so lovely that the students were able to get validation for their continual hard work.

“Isaiah in particular ran an exceptional anchor leg, moving the team from 4th place to a convincing 1st place.”

Sue Jones, Executive Principal at Lodge Park Academy, said:

“Huge congratulations to Isaiah, Rares, Lewis and Shay and thank you to Mrs Morgan-Smith and the team for supporting them so well.