Local year 10 Duston School students shine in national competition

A team of five year 10 girls from The Duston School in Northampton has achieved national recognition, earning the runner-up position at the prestigious Wickes Wellbeing Challenge Grand Finals held on Tuesday, November 12th, at the Wickes Support Centre in Watford.

Wickes and The Inspirational Learning Group were delighted to welcome 60 students from schools across the country to the first Wickes Wellbeing Challenge Grand Finals. Students from schools in Sheffield to Swindon and Durham to Torquay made their way to the Wickes Support Centre in Watford to compete to be crowned the “Wickes Wellbeing Challenge” champions!

Wickes funded 14 schools to take part in the challenge, focusing on Year 9 and 10 students. In teams, students were asked to identify an empty, disused, or vandalised space within their school and consider how this space could be re-imagined using Wickes products to promote inclusivity and physical, mental, or emotional wellbeing. The challenge was delivered in their schools, with the winning team from each school being invited to the finals event.

Students had three and a half minutes to present their re-imagined spaces to the judging panel, made up of representatives from the Wickes Support Centre. From student farms to cosy, relaxing wellbeing spaces, the students presented their exciting new spaces confidently, and the judges were impressed with the standard of each presentation.

The Duston School’s team wowed the judges with their thoughtful, creative approach and confident presentation, earning them the prestigious runner-up spot. Their vision for The Quiet Canteen: A Bedroom Away from Home impressed everyone in attendance.

“Our students have shown incredible creativity, teamwork, and confidence throughout this challenge. Their innovative vision for The Quiet Canteen reflects their thoughtful approach to improving wellbeing in our school. We couldn’t be prouder of their achievement and the way they’ve represented The Duston School on a national stage,” said Diane Fisher, Careers Leader at The Duston School.

Ben Dyer, co-founder of The Inspirational Learning Group, praised the students, saying:“What a fantastic day at Wickes Support Centre! The students were brilliant, generating great ideas and demonstrating excellent teamwork. It was a real pleasure to observe their presentations.”

This achievement highlights the exceptional creativity and hard work of our students. Congratulations to our talented Year 10 team for their outstanding accomplishment and for making The Duston School and Northampton proud!