Local nursery achieves Outstanding in latest Ofsted report

Acorn at Burton Latimer

The staff, children and the families at our Burton Latimer nursery are celebrating after receiving 'Outstanding' in every category in the nursery’s recent Ofsted inspection

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nursery, which provides places for 93 children, was given the top grade across all categories and was praised for children developing as curious and resilient learners due to the skilful support from staff.

The report commented that "Children thrive in this exceptional setting. Leaders and staff work together to develop strong and respectful relationships with parents when children first start.” The inspector described how "children are excited to learn about the world around them and are eager to develop eco-friendly habits across the setting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nursery Manager, Helen Coulter, said: “I am immensely proud of my staff team and the children. We had a truly fantastic day with our inspector, who helped to make us all feel more at ease. We highlighted some of the wonderful experiences we provide, including our stunning on-site sensory room and garden wood workshop. The inspector praised the children's exemplary behaviour and the kindness and compassion they display towards one another. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our families for their support, whether by engaging with the inspector or sharing their feedback via email.”

If you would like to enquire about a nursery space, click here or if you would like to apply for a position please contact the nursery on 01536 726700 or email [email protected]