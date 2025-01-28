Local groups and schools invited to take part in community gardening scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Green-fingered groups and schools in the Northampton area are invited to take part in a community gardening scheme this year, with small grants available to support sustainable planning projects.

The 'It's Your Neighbourhood' scheme is operated by the Royal Horticultural Society as part of the East Midlands in Bloom competition, and encourages communities to brighten up existing communal gardens, school planting projects and neglected public spaces.

Northampton Town Council supports the scheme locally and hosts an awards ceremony at the end of the season. Groups can apply to the town council for a grant of £200 to help with start-up costs, including buying plants and gardening materials such as tools, pots and peat-free compost.

Any project funded should be sustainable, for example, by using perennial, pollinator friendly plants which will grow back each year and the grant application must be supported by the town councillor who represents the ward in which planting takes place.

Northampton in Bloom's floral displays on St Giles' Street

Cllr Andrew Stevens, Chair of the Environmental Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “Over the last few years we’ve seen some brilliant gardening projects around the town as part of the It’s Your Neighbourhood scheme, ranging from wild flower meadows in parks and wildlife havens in old cemeteries, to rooftop gardens and more formally planted spaces.

“In 2024 several new groups took part, and we’d love to see more schools get involved, as a gardening project is such a good learning opportunity for children and young people.

“The scheme also helps to increase biodiversity in the town, improves the appearance of neighbourhoods and is a great way to bring people together.

“We’re looking forward to entering the East Midlands in Bloom competition this year and it’s exciting to see that some of last year’s ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ scheme participants will be visited by the Bloom judges as part of the town’s entry.”

Northampton town participated in the both the East Midlands and Britain in Bloom competitions for 18 years and was previously awarded a Silver Gilt in 2018 and a Gold Award in 2019. The global pandemic and closure of the borough council resulted in a break, but the town council is now taking the competition entry forward.

Groups participating in ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ scheme this year will also have the chance to be part of the 2026 entry to the East Midlands in Bloom competition.

Sandra Robinson, Project Coordinator at Bees Be Happy, who entered It’s Your Neighbourhood in 2024, said: "We thoroughly enjoyed the experience and a highlight for us was meeting the other entries and finding out about their great projects during the awards night at the Guildhall.

"All the projects are different, but the fundamental roots are the same, to improve our surroundings, help the environment and wildlife, create beautiful environments for local communities to enjoy and to start conversations with the visitors to them.”

Groups registering to take part in 'It's Your Neighbourhood' receive an annual visit from an RHS assessor, support from experienced mentors and membership to a nationwide community gardening network.

The closing date for entries to is the end of May and judging will take place between June and August.

Anyone wishing to take part should contact the town council by emailing [email protected]Further information about 'It's Your Neighbourhood' can also be found on the Royal Horticultural Society's website.