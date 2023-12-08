Loatlands Primary 'puts arms around community'
Loatlands Primary is extending its food bank and pre-loved uniform ‘shop’ to support parents through the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
The decision to make the facility available throughout the school day and on a ‘drop in’ basis comes as new research by YouGov for Parentkind found almost a third of parents in England are struggling to afford the cost of sending their child to school. The cost of uniform, trips and school meals/drinks were cited amongst the biggest concerns.
Food and uniform items have been available at the Loatlands since October half term but feedback indicated some parents and carers felt uncomfortable asking for help. Now, the bank will be open throughout the day for parents to drop in and help themselves to what they need.
The well-stocked rails of pre-loved uniform have been set out by categories, as in a shop. Meanwhile, plentiful supplies of store cupboard goods and other necessities are available thanks to recent Harvest Festival donations.
Alison Willis, Headteacher, Loatlands Primary School, part of Pathfinder Schools, said: “The cost-of-living crisis continues to be felt by families up and down the country, and we’re determined to put our arms around our community during this time of challenge. By extending our food and pre-loved uniform bank, and setting items out clearly as a shop, we hope to make our support more easily accessible to parents and carers, and available in a way they feel comfortable with. I am really pleased Loatlands Primary School can play its part in helping out.”