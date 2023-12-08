Loatlands Primary 'puts arms around community'

School extends food bank and pre-loved uniform ‘shop’ to support parents - as new national research shows almost 1 in 3 families struggle with cost of sending children to school

Loatlands Primary is extending its food bank and pre-loved uniform ‘shop’ to support parents through the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The decision to make the facility available throughout the school day and on a ‘drop in’ basis comes as new research by YouGov for Parentkind found almost a third of parents in England are struggling to afford the cost of sending their child to school. The cost of uniform, trips and school meals/drinks were cited amongst the biggest concerns.

Food and uniform items have been available at the Loatlands since October half term but feedback indicated some parents and carers felt uncomfortable asking for help. Now, the bank will be open throughout the day for parents to drop in and help themselves to what they need.

Loatlands Primary food and uniform 'shop'

The well-stocked rails of pre-loved uniform have been set out by categories, as in a shop. Meanwhile, plentiful supplies of store cupboard goods and other necessities are available thanks to recent Harvest Festival donations.