Children at Briar Hill Primary School are taking part in a series of exciting science challenges this term, as part of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET)’s push for Equality, Diversity and Inclusivity in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Pupils at the Northampton school are independently researching scientists from around the world, helping to enrich Briar Hill’s curriculum and support children from all backgrounds and identities on a potential pathway to a STEM career.

Pupils from other DRET primary schools are participating in the challenge, including Briar Hill Primary School (Northampton), Quay Academy (Bridlington) and Rockingham Primary School (Corby). The challenge involves the creation of a biographical poster outlining the lives of their chosen scientist. In science lessons at Briar Hill, teachers have introduced the likes of Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, Jacques Cousteau, Chris Packham, Justus Von Liebig, Rosalind Franklin and Inge Lehrmasn to different year groups, to inspire pupils in their own projects. The challenge is the second of two science challenges for DRET pupils this term, with both having a different STEM related focus for them to investigate.

Briar Hill's "Little Scientists" take part in DRET's Equality, Diversity and Inclusivity STEM challenge.

Janey Cooksley, Headteacher at Briar Hill Primary School, part of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), said:

“At Briar Hill, we share the vision to broaden horizons for our pupils and are proud to be part of DRET which has brought about collaboration and amazing opportunities for the school.

“It’s fantastic to see pupils engaging in the science challenge with such thoughtfulness and curiosity, inspiring them with a life-long interest in the wider world. It’s essential that they recognise and respect different people and their experiences, promoting inclusivity inside and outside the classroom.

“We want our young people to learn through a diverse and knowledge-rich curriculum, to encourage them to make valuable contributions to society and thrive in a mutually supportive environment.”

Ian Hickman, Science Lead at Briar Hill Primary School, said:

“It’s been brilliant seeing our pupils get so involved in DRET’s STEM challenge, and we’re incredibly proud of the work they’ve produced so far.

