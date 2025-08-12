Little Houghton Day Nursery joins group-wide effort to support families through fundraising for Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity

Throughout July, Little Houghton Day Nursery proudly joined nurseries across The Old Station Nursery Group in a group-wide fundraising initiative to support its charity partner, Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity - raising a wonderful £165 through a day filled with colourful, community-driven fun.

With bright colours and joyful energy at the heart of the day, the nursery hosted a celebration of rainbow-themed activities, including dressing up in rainbow colours and face painting for the children. Each element of the event was designed to inspire creativity, togetherness, and a shared sense of purpose.

These activities brought families, children, and staff together, all while raising funds for Rainbow Trust, which provides emotional and practical support to families who are caring for a seriously ill child.

“We wanted to create a day that was fun and memorable for the children while supporting a cause that really matters,” said Nicole Lawrence, Nursery Manager at Little Houghton Day Nursery. “The excitement from the children and the generosity from families and staff made it incredibly special. We’re proud to be part of something that helps make a real difference to families who need support the most.”

Little boy at Little Houghton Day Nursery enjoying rainbow themed activities

Little Houghton Day Nursery’s contribution forms part of a collective fundraising total of £8,319 raised across The Old Station Nursery Group in July in support of Rainbow Trust.

The fundraising month reflects the group’s ongoing commitment to building strong communities, both within and beyond nursery walls, and supporting meaningful causes that reflect their ethos of community, connection, and contribution.

Rainbow Trust’s mission to support families through the most difficult of times is one that deeply resonates with the ethos of The Old Station Nursery Group, and this month’s efforts stand as a testament to the difference that can be made when communities come together.