Little Houghton CE Primary School have been awarded the Church School Excellence Award

Little Houghton CE Primary School is thrilled to announce that we have recently been awarded an Excellence Award following brilliant outcomes in both our recent Ofsted and church school inspections. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire school community.

Described as a "warm and nurturing school" with a "strong sense of community," our Christian values and curriculum principles of growth, community, spirituality, and environment "run through every aspect of the school." Using these Christian values, staff create an environment that "promotes good mental health" and "inspires pupils to do their best." Parents greatly value that their children "flourish in this learning environment.”

On Wednesday 18th September, we were delighted to celebrate this significant achievement with our staff, pupils, and governors, acknowledging the incredible progress and success we have all worked together to achieve over recent years. The award was presented by The Venerable Alison Booker, Archdeacon of Oakham and Mr Peter Cantley, Director of Education at the Diocese of Peterborough to the headteacher, Mrs Carolyn Fairbrother and the children of the school.

This award is a reflection of the commitment we share in ensuring that Little Houghton remains a place where children thrive both academically and personally.

Please do call on 01604 890788 or visit our website Little Houghton CE Primary School (lhcep.co.uk) if you wish to find out more or visit our wonderful little school!