Little Houghton CE Primary School have been awarded the Church School Excellence Award
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Described as a "warm and nurturing school" with a "strong sense of community," our Christian values and curriculum principles of growth, community, spirituality, and environment "run through every aspect of the school." Using these Christian values, staff create an environment that "promotes good mental health" and "inspires pupils to do their best." Parents greatly value that their children "flourish in this learning environment.”
On Wednesday 18th September, we were delighted to celebrate this significant achievement with our staff, pupils, and governors, acknowledging the incredible progress and success we have all worked together to achieve over recent years. The award was presented by The Venerable Alison Booker, Archdeacon of Oakham and Mr Peter Cantley, Director of Education at the Diocese of Peterborough to the headteacher, Mrs Carolyn Fairbrother and the children of the school.
This award is a reflection of the commitment we share in ensuring that Little Houghton remains a place where children thrive both academically and personally.
Please do call on 01604 890788 or visit our website Little Houghton CE Primary School (lhcep.co.uk) if you wish to find out more or visit our wonderful little school!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.