Level 2 Fashion & Textiles students of Northampton College selected to exhibit work in London

Amaria, Annie, Daisy, Katie, Lily, Logan, Louise, Niyah, Ruben, Tashyah, Liam and Emily have been selected to exhibit their work at Origins Creatives, taking place at the Mall Galleries in July.

The students collaborated in groups of three to respond to a live brief from Magazine Heaven focused on sustainability. Using old, unsold magazines kindly donated by Magazine Heaven, in Rushden, each group explored creative ways to transform these materials into wearable garments. The project encouraged students to think innovatively about sustainable fashion by repurposing discarded magazines rather than relying on new materials. Through hands-on experimentation, students developed skills in teamwork, design, and problem-solving while raising awareness about waste reduction and environmental responsibility. The final garments showcase a variety of approaches, highlighting how everyday items can be reimagined into artistic and functional clothing. This project not only fostered creativity but also emphasized the importance of sustainability in the fashion industry.

Students' then teamed up with Level 2 photography students to create their very own photoshoot.

Their work caught the attention of UAL Awarding Body’s curator, Calum Hall, amongst over 600 submissions.

Origins Creatives is a free exhibition presented by UAL Awarding Body, offering an exciting opportunity for art enthusiasts, critics, and industry professionals in the creative sector to discover fresh, original talent. This event celebrates the dedication and hard work of young creatives from across the UK and internationally. Origins Creatives provides a platform for emerging talent to be seen and celebrated, connecting them with potential collaborators, industry leaders, and a wider audience.

The exhibition features outstanding work from students based across our centers showcasing their talent across the UAL subject areas of Art and Design, Fashion Business and Retail, Creative Media, Music Performance and Production, Performing Arts, Entry Level 3 in Art and Design and Performing Arts, Professional Diplomas, and the Extended Project Qualification.

This year’s edition of Origins Creatives will take place in person at Mall Galleries in central London. The exhibition kicks off with an invite-only opening night on Tuesday 15 July. It will be open to the public from 16 – 19 July, alongside an online showcase.

The exhibition will showcase selected work created by students from Entry Level and Levels 1, 2, 3 and 4 across all subject areas. You can expect to see a diverse range of painting, photography, drawing, sculpture, fashion and more.

Exhibition opening times for the public:

• Wednesday 16 July, 10am – 6pm

• Thursday 17 July, 1pm – 6pm

• Friday 18 July, 10am – 6pm

• Saturday 19 July, 10am – 5pm

Address: Mall Galleries, The Mall, St. James's, London SW1Y 5AS

If you are interested in attending this event, please book your ticket >> Eventbrite tickets

