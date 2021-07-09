Lecturer at college in Northampton named runner-up for 'international tutor of the year' at BTEC Awards 2021

Moulton College sports lecturer Michael Knibbs

A lecturer at a Northampton college is celebrating after being crowned a runner-up in the tutor of the year category in the international BTEC Awards 2021.

Moulton College sports lecturer Michael Knibbs received a silver certificate during the awards ceremony, which took place virtually this week.

He said: “I’m delighted to have received this certificate. It’s touching to know I was nominated, let alone receive silver!

"I’m passionate about helping the next generation to get into sports and I’m thankful to the sports department and the wider Moulton College leadership for its continued support.”

The BTEC Awards is an annual competition celebrating the achievements of BTEC learners, tutors, schools and colleges across the world.

Moulton College principal and chief executive, Corrie Harris, added: “It’s always fantastic to see our wonderful staff receive recognition at an international level for their hard work and dedication within the education sector.