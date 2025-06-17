Leadership at Weavers Academy: Driving change with vision, integrity and purpose

Leadership at Weavers Academy is more than a role — it’s a culture. It’s a culture of openness, ambition, and integrity, built from the top down and felt in every corner of the school. At the centre of this culture is Mr. Jon Hunt, the Principal whose calm, student-centred leadership has transformed the ethos and expectations of the school.

“This school has come a massive way in the last four years,” said Dr. Jason Howard, CET Director of Education. “If people in the community don’t realise how far, they should just come in and see for themselves.”

Staff across Weavers speak not only of Mr. Hunt’s high expectations, but also of his willingness to listen, reflect, and act.

“What so many colleagues here have said is that if they have an issue, they can take it to Mr Hunt and he will listen,” Dr. Howard shared. “That takes you a long way in leadership.”

Our vision

This open-door, solutions-focused approach has created a climate where both staff and students feel respected, safe, and ambitious. It’s a far cry from the more hierarchical models of the past.

“Back in the 1990s, you wouldn’t dream of going into the headteacher’s office to say something wasn’t working,” Dr. Howard added. “Now, successful schools like Weavers actively encourage those conversations.”

Leadership That Grows Others

One of the clearest signs of strong leadership is how it cultivates leadership in others — and Weavers Academy is doing just that. Through a carefully structured programme of leadership CPD, the Academy has invested in the professional development of middle and senior leaders alike.

From leadership coaching and subject leader forums to opportunities to lead cross-school initiatives, the culture is one of genuine development, not tokenistic training. Staff are empowered to take initiative, innovate in their roles, and contribute to the school’s wider strategy.

“You can see the impact of leadership CPD in the confidence of middle leaders,” said Mr. Farquhar. “They don’t just manage — they lead.”

This investment in people has created a sense of collective ownership over school improvement, where responsibility is shared and accountability is constructive. The result is a school where leadership is distributed, strategic, and deeply aligned with the school’s values.

A Leadership Model Worth Learning From

It’s not just Weavers staff who are learning from the Academy’s leadership model. Visiting leaders from across CET have commented on how much they’ve taken away from their time at the school.

“I’m asking my team to come and see how things like the POD are run here,” Mr. Farquhar said. “There’s a lot to learn from how Mr. Hunt leads — it’s calm, considered and effective.”

Dr. Howard echoed this, saying: “The ambition here isn’t driven by ego — it’s driven by a real desire to serve the pupils and the community even better than they already are.”

Leadership at Weavers Academy isn’t just about strategy or vision statements. It’s about leading by example, investing in people, and building a culture where every voice matters and every decision is rooted in the best interests of the students.

It’s no surprise that other leaders are taking notice.