Lavendon School celebrates Ofsted inspection results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lavendon School, nestled in the heart of Lavendon, Buckinghamshire, is thrilled to share the results of its recent Ofsted inspection, conducted earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school, part of the Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL) Academy Trust, has received “Good” ratings in all key inspection areas:

· Quality of Education: Good

· Behaviour and Attitudes: Good

Pupils in class

· Personal Development: Good

· Leadership and Management: Good

· Early Years Provision: Good

Lisa Watson, Headteacher of Lavendon School, couldn’t be prouder of the school’s achievements:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

School team with IFtL's CEO

“This report is a true reflection of the dedication, passion, and hard work of our entire school community - our colleagues, pupils, and parents. I’m delighted that Ofsted has recognised the many strengths of our school, and we’re committed to continuing this journey of excellence.”

A Bright Future

Ofsted praised the school’s leaders for prioritising staff well-being and ensuring a positive, productive working environment. Governors also received praise for their unwavering and effective support.

Sarah Bennett, CEO of IFtL, added:

“Lavendon School’s success is a testament to the shared vision and collaborative spirit of the school and within IFtL. I’m incredibly proud of the school’s achievements and the positive impact it has on its pupils and the wider community.”

Lavendon School is set to continue offering a high-quality education in an environment where every child has the opportunity to shine. The school remains dedicated to preparing pupils for future success, fostering resilience, curiosity, and respect along the way.

A School Where Every Child Thrives

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ofsted report shines a spotlight on Lavendon School’s calm, nurturing, and inclusive atmosphere, where pupils truly excel both academically and personally. Inspectors were impressed with the school’s focus on their values of kindness, respect, and creating a genuine love of learning from the earliest stages.

The report states "Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary. The school’s strong ethos fosters kindness and consideration from the very start of their education. Pupils are happy, engaged, and look forward to coming to school every day."

Inspectors noted on their visit that safety is a top priority at Lavendon, with pupils not only learning how to stay safe in the real world but also how to protect themselves online. The school’s enriching extracurricular activities, from educational trips to leadership roles like school council members and ‘eco squad’ participants, provide pupils with opportunities to develop a sense of responsibility and pride in their school.

Exceptional Teaching and Learning

Feedback from the inspectors included that Lavendon’s curriculum is designed to ignite a passion for learning while ensuring that pupils build essential knowledge and skills in a structured and engaging way. The school’s phonics program was recognised as robust and successful, helping pupils develop confidence and enthusiasm for reading from an early age. The report also highlights the school’s skilful support for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), ensuring every pupil receives the personalised attention they need to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofsted praised the teachers, stating, "Staff check regularly that pupils are on track with their reading. If any pupils fall behind, they receive the support they need to become fluent and confident readers. Staff use ambitious texts to help build pupils’ confidence and vocabulary. As a result, pupils talk about their reading with enthusiasm."

With a strong and ambitious curriculum in place, Lavendon remains committed to continuous development. The school is focused on continuously providing staff training to enrich teaching and learning, with plans to refine tasks to ensure pupils retain and apply their knowledge effectively over time.

For more details, the full Ofsted inspection report is available on the school’s website. Lavendon School - Home

About IFtL

Inspiring Futures through Learning is a multi-academy trust of 1 all through and 19 primary schools across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire. IFtL aims to achieve the best possible outcomes for children through school-to-school support, shared expertise and collaborative working. Each school within the trust has its own unique character but shares the vision of inspiring the futures of us all through learning together and preparing children for their futures.