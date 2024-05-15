Lava-lamp making and Forest School adventures: local families invited to see Queen Eleanor Primary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Open morning is a chance for parents and children to see Queen Eleanor Primary Academy’s nursery in action.

On Saturday 25 May from 10 am to 12.30 pm, Queen Eleanor Primary Academy in Northampton is welcoming children and their parents to come along and see the school’s fantastic nursery in action.

The school is specifically inviting prospective parents with children who will have turned 3 by 1st September 2024 so that they can get a taste of life at the school’s early years department.

Children will be able to enjoy an exciting range of activities when they meet the nursery team. Activities include lava-lamp making; adventures organised by the Forest School co-ordinator; bike riding or making a picture collage!

Children enjoying activities at Queen Eleanor Primary Academy

Children can also enjoy the giant marble run and sand pit and take part in ‘water investigations’ in the lovely outside area.

Queen Eleanor Primary Academy (on Queen Eleanor Road) is part of Creative Education Trust. The nursery currently has places for 3 and 4 year-olds and 15 and 30 hours funded places are available.

Queen Eleanor Primary Academy is an Ofsted-rated ‘Good’ school and pupils were described as "being happy at this inclusive school” in Ofsted’s latest report.

Inspectors also commented that children in the early years “make a strong start to their schooling.”

Mariana Chelariu-Smith, Nursery Lead at Queen Eleanor Primary Academy, said:

“This is a brilliant opportunity for local parents and their children to see what life is like at Queen Eleanor.

“Children can totally immerse themselves in the experience. They can explore science by making a lava lamp, become an explorer in Forest School, be an athlete by trying our sensory circuits and riding a bike, or become an artist by making a picture collage.

“We also have a lovely outside area to encourage our children to have fun, experiment, and grow in confidence. The children love the giant marble run, playing in the sand pit and carrying out water investigations. Everything is designed to help stimulate learning through play.