Large class sizes: These are the top 10 Northampton primary schools with more than 30 pupils taught together

Large class sizes are widely accepted to be damaging to children’s education — but is your child in a supersize class?

There is currently no limit on the size of most primary and secondary school classes in England although infant classes – for pupils aged four to seven – have a statutory maximum of 30 pupils.

Some exceptions are permitted, such as including a child with special educational needs who is partly educated in a special school as the 31st pupil.

According to official Department for Education data, 81 primary schools in Northamptonshire have classes with more than 30 pupils. The data is for the 2019/20 time period.

In total the schools are home to 145 classes with more than 30 pupils, containing 4,720 children.

This story has focused on the top 10 large class sizes in Northampton.

1. Spring Lane Primary School has three classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 106 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

2. St James Church of England Primary School has three classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 98 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

3. Boothville Primary School has three classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 93 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

4. Moulton Primary School has three classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 94 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.