Kingswood Secondary Academy welcomes centenary Normandy veteran for inspiring visit

Mr Wigfield’s remarkable journey to Kingswood began with a heartfelt request from his granddaughter to the local community, asking for birthday cards to celebrate his milestone centenary. Moved by this touching initiative, the Curriculum Lead for Humanities at Kingswood Secondary Academy, Zoe Paul, saw an opportunity for Year 9 students, who are studying World War II, to partake in this special event. Each student was given the chance to pen their own personal message on a card, which was then sent to Mr Wigfield.

Their response from Mr Wigfield’s family was overwhelming, expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of support from the school community. The academy extended an invitation for Mr Wigfield to visit Kingswood Secondary Academy, an offer he graciously accepted.

During his visit, Mr Wigfield shared his experiences of serving during World War II and his life thereafter with a group of eager students. The exchange of stories and wisdom between generations was a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by those who came before us.

Mr Wigfield at Kingswood Secondary Academy

One Year 9 student, Alan, shared his thoughts on the visit, saying, “Meeting Mr Wigfield was truly inspiring. Hearing his stories firsthand made me appreciate the sacrifices made by our veterans even more. It was an experience I will never forget.”

Zoe Paul reflected on the significance of Mr Wigfield’s visit, stating, “Having Mr Wigfield here with us today was a remarkable opportunity for our students to connect with history in a tangible way. His presence reminded us all of the importance of honouring and learning from the past.”