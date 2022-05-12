Kingsthorpe primary school continues to be good in all areas, says Ofsted

A Northampton primary school has been rated as ‘good’ in all areas in Ofsted’s latest report.

Ofsted published a report on All Saints CofE Primary School in Kingsthorpe on May 5 after carrying out an inspection in March that found the school has an “inclusive and caring ethos” and high expectations of pupils’ behaviour that have made their classrooms “calm and orderly environments” for learning.

Inspectors commended the “sharp focus” on pastoral care for pupils. Examples of this are the school’s ‘Rainbow Room’, where pupils can speak to a trusted adult if they have a problem, and the ‘Sooth Booth’ where pupils can go if they are upset or angry.

The report found that pupils “enjoy” attending this school with one pupil telling an inspector: “I love 3D shapes and times tables. Teachers challenge me a lot and I like that.”

The curriculum was found to have “breadth and depth” including topics like healthy living, age appropriate relationships and the importance of being kind to themselves as well as one another. A key message at the school is: “Too much selfie isn’t healthy.”

Teachers were praised for having “good subject knowledge,” supporting pupils with special educational needs and disabilities well and encouraging children to take risks.

The report raised concerns about pupils having “gaps in knowledge” that teachers do not always address.

Inspectors said that leaders prioritise reading and are “ambitious”, aiming for pupils to know 42 letter sounds within the first term of reception year. Teachers are quick to spot pupils who fall behind. Pupils read every day and “enjoy” story time, “listening with enthusiasm and awe.”

However, the report noted that books teachers choose for younger pupils do not always match their phonics knowledge so they struggle to read them.

Ofsted said that pupils benefit from wider development opportunities including writing and delivering speeches to be voted into positions of responsibility and participating in community litter picks as well as charity fundraisers.

The report states that governors have a “secure understanding” of the school’s strengths and areas for improvement. Staff are “proud” to work at the school and supported well by leaders