Keeping people on the move. UON’s Sports Injury and Rehabilitation Clinic reopens
University of Northampton's (UON) Sports Injury and Rehabilitation Clinic (SIRC) is open again for bookings to its staff and students, and to the community of the town and Northamptonshire.
The Clinic provides effective and affordable healthcare by students on the University’s Sports Rehabilitation and Conditioning degree. The students are overseen by a qualified supervisor to ensure safe and professional standards and practice are maintained.
Treatments are available every Wednesday from 27 September until Wednesday 6 December and the clinic is open between 11am-7pm.
Brendon Skinner, Senior Lecturer in Sport Rehabilitation and Injury, says: “Following the summer break, our students are keen to get going again providing excellent, high quality support. Since the Clinic opened last year, they have seen more than 300 clients treating patients aged from 11-80 years of age, from members of the public to elite athletes and across a variety of musculoskeletal and health conditions.
“We have prices to support the affordability of treatments and services with prices starting from £12.50 for a 30-minute appointment to maximum £25 for a 1-hour appointment and we look forward to seeing you.”
Find out more about the Clinic and the University’s Sport Rehabilitation and Conditioning degree on our website.