Keeping people on the move. UON’s Sports Injury and Rehabilitation Clinic reopens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

University of Northampton's (UON) Sports Injury and Rehabilitation Clinic (SIRC) is open again for bookings to its staff and students, and to the community of the town and Northamptonshire.

The Clinic provides effective and affordable healthcare by students on the University’s Sports Rehabilitation and Conditioning degree. The students are overseen by a qualified supervisor to ensure safe and professional standards and practice are maintained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treatments are available every Wednesday from 27 September until Wednesday 6 December and the clinic is open between 11am-7pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students of the University's Sports Rehabilitation and Conditioning degree

Brendon Skinner, Senior Lecturer in Sport Rehabilitation and Injury, says: “Following the summer break, our students are keen to get going again providing excellent, high quality support. Since the Clinic opened last year, they have seen more than 300 clients treating patients aged from 11-80 years of age, from members of the public to elite athletes and across a variety of musculoskeletal and health conditions.