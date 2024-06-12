Keep calm and dress up! Naseby Primary pupils mark D-Day anniversary
Children at Naseby Church of England Primary Academy, part of the Pathfinder Schools family, dressed up as evacuees during a special World War Two themed day to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D Day landings last week.
Donning flat caps and luggage labels, years 5 and 6 enjoyed a jam-packed day learning about rationing, evacuation and The Blitz – and later tucked into home-made sweet carrot biscuits prepared using a war-time rationing recipe.
Children across the school joined a live event with acclaimed author and former Children’s Laureate Michael Morpurgo, to find out about his new book ‘Finding Alfie’. The children learned that the new story was based on real-life events and the experiences of Michael Morpurgo's family. They also heard from a representative from the Royal British Legion, who talked about the ways in which we can remember and commemorate D Day.
Louise Cook, Headteacher, Naseby Church of England Primary Academy, said: “Though the events of World War Two seem in the distant past to our children, we believe it is very important that they learn about the courage and sacrifice made by ordinary people – including children their age, who had to show great bravery when evacuated. Alongside more poignant moments during our day, there was a lot of laughter – and based on the happy faces, I am sure carrot biscuits are set to be a regular on Naseby tables soon!”